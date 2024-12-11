Trump pledges to speed permitting for companies investing over $1 billion
SummaryBut it isn’t clear whether a U.S. president would have legal authority to bypass permitting and environmental rules.
President-elect Donald Trump said his administration would speed the approval of big construction projects for companies that invest more than $1 billion, signaling his intention to push the limits of federal law to boost the economy.
