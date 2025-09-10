Trump pressed EU for tariffs on China, India in Russia sanctions talks
Summary
The bloc is expected to target some foreign firms that are helping Russia, possibly including some Chinese companies, according to diplomats.
US President Donald Trump asked the European Union to hit some Chinese and Indian goods with hefty tariffs in a new attempt to ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, two EU officials said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story