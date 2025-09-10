Trump pressed EU for tariffs on China, India in Russia sanctions talks

US President Donald Trump asked the European Union to hit some Chinese and Indian goods with hefty tariffs in a new attempt to ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, two EU officials said.

The request, which comes as the U.S. tries to curb Indian purchases of Russian oil and Chinese support for Russia’s economy, was made when Trump dialed into a meeting between U.S. and EU sanctions officials in Washington on Tuesday, the officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear how European officials responded at the time.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

One of the officials said on Wednesday the bloc doesn’t use tariffs to sanction other countries.

The EU is currently preparing a 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Last week, the U.S. agreed to resume technical discussions with the EU on Russia sanctions, which was routine under the Biden administration but hasn’t happened since Trump returned to the White House.

The bloc is expected to target some foreign firms that are helping Russia, possibly including some Chinese companies, according to diplomats. The EU isn’t expected to make moves that would further restrict oil or gas purchases because of political sensitivities within the bloc, the diplomats said.

Discussions about the sanctions package are continuing and it isn’t clear what the EU will decide, according to the diplomats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that more pressure is needed to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

“We need more sanctions," she said during an annual state of the union speech on Wednesday morning. “We are particularly looking at phasing out Russian fossil fuels faster, the shadow fleet and third countries."

The EU has previously sanctioned what it refers to as a “shadow fleet" of ships that transport illicit Russian oil. It also has plans to phase out the purchase of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to put economic pressure on Russia but has backed off doing so on several occasions. However, Washington did place tariffs on India, which has been buying Russian oil at discounted prices and making money by selling refined products based on Russian crude oil.

The EU has put sanctions on some Chinese and Indian companies and banks in recent months, targeting those the bloc believes are helping Russia wage its war in Ukraine.

However the bloc has treaded carefully with Chinese firms amid threats of retaliatory sanctions by Beijing. And the EU is hoping to lock in a free-trade agreement with India in the coming weeks. Those efforts could be damaged by hefty new sanctions.

The Financial Times earlier reported that Trump requested the EU impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and China.