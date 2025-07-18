Trump rade deal deadline looms. World watches India, EU talks after Brazil hit.
While some evidence shows tariffs are pushing up prices for consumers, the economy appears to be mostly healthy.
With President Donald Trump’s deadline of Aug. 1 to reach new trade arrangements just two weeks away, a few big deals could be imminent.
