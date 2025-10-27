Trump reaches trade pacts with Southeast Asian nations
The U.S. will exempt some products from tariffs in exchange for lower levies and purchases of U.S. goods across Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The Trump administration said it reached trade agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia, and frameworks for deals with Thailand and Vietnam during President Trump’s trip across Asia. The announcements, while not legally binding, represent significant progress in Trump’s quest to lower trade barriers for U.S. goods abroad.