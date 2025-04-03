Economy
Trump’s reciprocal tariffs: India braces for economic ripples
Rhik Kundu , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 03 Apr 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Summary
- The Trump administration has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, claiming New Delhi levies an average 52% on U.S. imports. The move strains trade, currency, and capital flows—posing both risks and opportunities for India.
NEW DELHI : Washington’s latest trade salvo has rattled global markets. The reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on 2 April include a 26% levy on Indian goods, with varying rates imposed on other countries.
