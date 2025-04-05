Economy
Trump tariffs may force India to review Viksit Bharat playbook
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 05 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- India is treating the US’s steep reciprocal tariffs not just as a challenge, but as a strategic opening—revamping its manufacturing playbook, recalibrating incentives, and fast-tracking trade deals to turn global disruption into a growth opportunity.
New Delhi: In the immediate aftermath of the new US tariffs, India’s response has been twofold: to seek new opportunities in the changing world order, and re-evaluate its manufacturing strategy.
