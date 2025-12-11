Trump says Fed rate cut should have been at least 50 bps—'rates should be lowest in the world'

As the Jerome Powell-led Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signalled his displeasure, saying that a 50 basis points cut would have been more appropriate.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after Powell's speech, Trump said that the 25 bps cut was "rather small" and asserted that it "could have been doubled, at least doubled".

The US President also said that the rates set by the Fed should “be the lowest in the world.”

Trump's comments come after Fed Chair Powell announced a quarter percentage point cut to bring rates to between 3.50% and 3.75%, the lowest in three years.

After announcing the cut, Powell also signalled that the Fed would assess economic data before taking a call whether to hold or cut rates, saying that the central bank was “well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves from here.”

Powell, however, ruled out the possibility of raising rates in the next Fed meeting.

A divided Fed Trump's comments on lowering rates further also come amid a deepening rift within the Fed, with Wednesday's announcement coming from a 9-3 vote in favour of a 25 bps cut.

Of the 12 voting members—including seven members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the New York Fed president and a rotation of reserve bank presidents—three had different views.

Instead of a 25 bps cut, Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid sought to keep rates unchanged, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran, a key economic advisor to Trump, backed a 50 bps cut.

The next Fed chair? With Powell's term as Fed Chair set to end in May 2026, and a new chief yet to be named, there's considerable suspense about who Trump will pick to lead the central bank.

Although several names are doing the rounds, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is believed to be a front-runner, ahead of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current board member Christopher Waller.

Part of why Hassett seems to be Trump's likely pick is because he is largely seen as a market-friendly voice and because the US President believes that Hassett is aligned with his view of lowering rates further.

While Trump had earlier said that he would evaluate any new Federal Chair based on whether they would move quickly to cut rates, he has yet to specify when the announcement will be made.