Trump says US should have world’s lowest interest rates ahead of Fed meeting: ‘I know more about formulas’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States should have the lowest interest rate in the world, days before the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, as per a report by Reuters.

Trump made these comments while speaking to reports at the Irish Open golf tournament. The US president said that although he is unaware of whether the Federal Reserve's policymakers will be raising interests in their upcoming meeting this week, he believes the United States "should be paying the lowest interest rate in the world" no matter what the Fed's data says about economy and inflation.

Advertisement

The Fed meeting, which is scheduled for 15-16 September, comes in the wake of the US' Labour Department releasing its Consumer Price Index, which posted its largest increase in four months. This has reinforced expectations that the Fed Reserve might raise interest rates.

In the meantime, US crude prices have risen by 20% in the last couple of weeks as shipping through Middle East routes continue to be affected due to the US-Iran war. This points towards a possibility of more inflation in September.

Another factor that is bothering Trump is that the Fed Reserve's governors are meeting just weeks before the midterm elections, since a hike in rate could make voters concerned about affordability, as per a Reuters/Ipsos polls. The vote will determine if the Republican Party is able to hold on to its slim majority in both Houses of the US Congress.

Advertisement

Trump, on Sunday claimed that he knows more about formulas than anyone else, and that the US is making others countries richer by having the best credit in the world.

“I know more about formulas than anybody, and with the best credit in the world, we make other countries rich," Reuters quoted Trump on Sunday.

Trump, who was critical of former Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, has not been as antagonistic when it comes to Powell's replacement, Kevin Warsh, but has recently threatened stopping trade will all countries with which the US have a trade deficit if interest rates are not lowered.

"LOWER THE RATE OR I'LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT," Trump posted on Truth Social two weeks ago.

Advertisement

However, the National Economic Council's Director Kevin Hassett told Fox News Sunday that Trump "will defend the independence of Kevin Warsh above all" no matter what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates.

With Reuters inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer