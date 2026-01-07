Trump says US will sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil at market price — ‘That money will be controlled by…’

Days after the capture of its leader Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed his first solid oil plan regarding Venezuela, saying that the South American country will provide up to 50 million barrels of oil that will be sold at its market price.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that the interim authorities of Venezuela will turn over to the US up to 50 million barrels of oil.

“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” he said.

Trump said that he will control he money earned from selling this Venezuelan oil at a market price.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” he said.

Venezuela has millions of barrels of oil loaded on tankers and in storage tanks that it has been unable to ship due to a blockade on exports imposed by Trump since mid-December.

Trump has asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately, he said in the post.

“It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States,” the Republican revealed.