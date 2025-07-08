Trump slaps new tariffs on dozen countries as India-US trade deal awaits final nod
Trump’s sweeping tariffs target Asian exporters ahead of the 9 July deadline, while India hopes to avoid being next through a yet-unsigned bilateral trade agreement.
NEW DELHI : US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping set of new tariffs, effective 1 August, on imports from more than a dozen countries, including key Asian economies such as Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.