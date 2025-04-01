Tariff announcement: Donald Trump to take ‘historic action’ tomorrow to boost American competitiveness, says White House

Trump Tariff announcement: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect immediately, while car tariffs (not part of the reciprocal measures) are scheduled to go into effect on April 3, White House informed.

Sayantani
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:36 PM IST
Trump Tariff announcement: The White House said that President Trump is set to take ‘historic action’ tomorrow, April 2, to improve American competitiveness through new tariff measures.
Trump Tariff Announcement: On the eve of Liberation Day, as world economy waits with bated breath anticipating US President's much anticipated Tariff announcement on April 2, White House has vowed ‘historic action’ on what the US President touts as ‘Liberation Day’.

Reciprocal tariffs will take effect immediately after they are announced Wednesday, April 2, while car tariffs (not part of the reciprocal measures) are scheduled to go into effect on April 3.

“My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately, and the president has been teasing this for quite some time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

The White House also announced that products made in America will be exempt from these tariffs.

Currently, President Donald is meeting with his trade and tariff team to finalise details.

A White House spokesperson stated that the President remains open to discussing the tariffs, and several countries have already reached out to initiate conversations on the matter.

Trump Tariff Announcement Time

US President Donald Trump on April 2 plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners during an event planned for 4 pm (I.30 IST) in the White House Rose Garden, the centerpiece of his effort to bring back manufacturing to the US and reshape a world trade system he has long decried as unfair.

How Markets Reacted to Trump Tariff Announcement?

On Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt downplayed market volatility ahead of Trump Tariff announcement. Investor fears that tariffs could drive up consumer prices have driven a weeks-long US stock selloff.

“Like they were in his first term, Wall Street will be just fine,” Leavitt said.

On April 1, 2025, both Indian and US markets reacted sharply to the impending announcement of reciprocal tariffs by President Donald Trump, set to take effect on April 2. In India, the stock market experienced a significant downturn, with the Sensex plummeting by over 1,390 points and the Nifty falling below 23,200.

This sell-off was driven by investor panic over the potential impact of the tariffs on key sectors such as automotive, textiles, electronics, and IT, with estimates suggesting that Indian exports could face losses of up to $31 billion—nearly 0.8% of India's GDP.

Market sentiment was influenced by global uncertainties, including the impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the atmosphere was mixed as investors processed the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.5%, reflecting caution amid fears of escalating trade tensions. The S&P 500 dipped slightly by 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a modest gain of 0.1%, buoyed by some technology stocks.

The overall sentiment was marked by uncertainty as traders braced for the economic implications of the tariffs, which Trump has termed "Liberation Day" for American trade.

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:36 PM IST
