Trump’s tariff call on Brics exposes hypocrisy of dollar politics, says think tank GTRI

New Delhi: India should exercise caution before signing any trade agreement with the US, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has warned, citing a series of aggressive US policy moves, including proposed tariffs and penalties, that reflect what the think tank calls “masala deals” or mutually agreed settlements achieved through leveraged arm-twisting.

In a new report, GTRI criticized US proposals such as a 10% tariff on all Brics nations, including India, for settling trade in non-dollar currencies, and a steep 500% penalty on countries buying Russian oil. These measures could severely undermine India’s energy security and economic autonomy, the report said.

It said America’s attempt to punish countries for non-dollar trade reflects a deeper hypocrisy, as it was US policy actions that forced nations to explore alternatives to the dollar in the first place.

“Countries didn’t abandon the dollar voluntarily. They were left with no option after Washington weaponised it through sanctions and SWIFT bans,” the report said, noting that local currency trade has grown as a survival response, not as a political rebellion.

The GTRI report, prepared by former Indian trade service officer Ajay Srivastava, highlights how US actions—particularly sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, and the blocking of their access to the SWIFT international payments system—left affected nations with no choice but to use local currencies. SWIFT is Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

Over 90% of Russia-China trade is now conducted in rubles or yuan. India pays for Russian crude in rupees and UAE dirhams, bypassing traditional dollar channels, it said.

“This isn’t an anti-dollar strategy—it’s a necessity born out of U.S. overreach,” the report said, adding that even Saudi Arabia, the anchor of the 1970s petrodollar system, has signalled its openness to accepting non-dollar payments for oil.

The study warns that the dollar’s role in global trade is not underwritten by any formal treaty but by trust and historical dominance—both of which are eroding. While the dollar still accounts for around 60% of global foreign exchange reserves and 70% of trade settlements, its unchallenged status is being tested.

The GTRI argues that trading in local currencies can reduce transaction costs by as much as 4% by eliminating double conversions and offers countries a greater degree of financial sovereignty.

Penalty on Russian oil On 500% penalty on Russian oil purchases, the report claims that “even after a trade deal, the U.S. may impose fresh tariffs on political grounds,” and urges India to factor in such risks. It notes that America’s offers are not traditional free trade agreements but deals made under pressure—backed by strategic leverage and punitive threats.

“India must tread carefully. The current moment demands strategic caution, not a hurried settlement. The risks go beyond tariffs—they touch on autonomy and long-term policy space,” the report said, advising India to assess U.S. actions holistically before finalising any major trade agreement.

The warning comes as India and the US continue talks over a long-pending bilateral trade agreement, with a high-level Indian team set to travel to Washington on Sunday. While negotiations have progressed on sectors such as pharmaceuticals and industrial goods, sharp divergences remain on agriculture and digital trade. The Trump administration’s evolving tariff stance, now explicitly targeting India and other BRICS members, has further complicated the calculus.

The GTRI report calls for a deeper policy reflection: “It is not BRICS that undermined the dollar—but Washington’s own use of it as a weapon that triggered this pushback,” said Ajay Srivastva of GTRI.

According to commerce ministry data, Indian goods exports to the US in the last financial year (FY25) increased by 11.6%, from $77.52 billion in FY24 to $86.51 billion in FY25. Imports from the US also rose, but by a smaller margin of 7.42%, increasing from $42.20 billion to $45.33 billion during the fiscal year that ended on 31 March.

Meanwhile, imports of goods from China rose by 11.5%, from $101.74 billion in FY24 to $113.46 billion in FY25, while exports to China decreased by 14.5%, from $16.67 billion in FY24 to $14.25 billion in FY25, the data showed.