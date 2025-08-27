Trump tariff impact ‘unlikely to be as severe as feared’, govt says no need to panic

Trump tariffs: The impact of Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India is unlikely to be ‘as severe as feared’, news agency PTI reported quoting government sources on Wednesday as the US implemented its latest levies on New Delhi.

The 50 per cent US tariffs kicked in on Wednesday, affecting Indian exports to America barring a few sectors, as Trump sought to ‘punish’ the country for its purchase of Russian oil.

“The impact (of the tariffs) is unlikely to be as severe as feared given the diversified nature of Indian exports,” PTI reported quoting sources.

The sources further said that there is no need to panic as far as exports are concerned, adding that the communication lines are open between India and the US to resolve the issue.

They also described the situation as “a temporary phase in a long-term relationship” between India and the US.

Industry hopeful despite Trump tariffs Meanwhile, industry bodies said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods poses challenges but is also an opportunity for India to strengthen its role as a resilient and future-ready trading partner.

The 50 per cent Trump tariffs are likely to affect major sectors, including textiles, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather, footwear, chemicals, and machinery.

The Indian economy continues to show resilience and strength despite global headwinds, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said. He credited India's large and vibrant consumer base, robust macroeconomic fundamentals, continued economic reforms and enterprising businesses as the reasons for his remarks.

PHDCCI President Hemant Jain said while global trade tensions pose challenges, Indian exporters are actively expanding into ASEAN, EU, and African markets, reducing dependence on traditional partners and sustaining long-term competitiveness.

Scott Bessent's positive remarks In an apparent softening of stance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Donald Trump had good ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said that the relationship between the two leaders “have a very good rapport at the top level”.

Taking about the US tariffs, Bessent indicated that the two countries may come together soon.