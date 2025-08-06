Subscribe

Trump Tariff News LIVE: Donald Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India, MEA calls it ‘unfair, unjustified’

  • Trump Tariff News LIVE: With the new US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, India will have to pay a 50% import tariff on most of its goods. The Ministry of External Affairs has called the US tariffs unfortunate.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated6 Aug 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Trump Tariff News LIVE: Donald Trump has imposed additional 25% tariffs on India over Russian oil imports
Trump Tariff News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed an additional 25% tariff on India, taking the total US tariffs on India at 50%. In an executive order signed today, Trump said the new US tariffs on India were imposed due to its purchase of oil from Russia.

Donald Trump had earlier threatened penalties for India over Russian oil imports when he announced the 25% tariff last week.

The latest Trump tariff move is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

Donald Trump New Announcements on Additional 25% Tariff

"The ad valorem duty imposed...shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports...," the order said.

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent," it added.

The exempted goods, which will not be subject to the high tariffs, include pharmaceutical; energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity; critical minerals; and a wide range of electronics and semiconductors, like computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.

India's Response to Trump's 50% Tariff Order

India has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s latest executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, calling the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” The White House confirmed the new levy on Wednesday, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil despite mounting global pressure to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The Indian government responded within hours of the announcement, expressing deep disappointment over what it described as a “misguided and discriminatory” action.

Follow updates here:
06 Aug 2025, 10:36 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: US may escalate tariffs if retaliated, Trump warns in India-Russia oil order

US President Donald Trump has signaled that the United States may take additional steps if foreign governments retaliate against his new executive order imposing tariffs on Indian imports over the continued purchase of Russian oil. Read more

06 Aug 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Anand Mahindra's two strong steps to beat US tariffs

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday outlined two "strong steps" India can take in order to turn around US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into an opportunity for growth.

In a post on X, Mahindra emphasised that India could seize this moment to create the "most intentional and transformative" situation from the ongoing global tariff disruptions, while comparing it to the likes of the economic reforms in India triggered by the 1991 forex reserves crisis. Read more

06 Aug 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: SP leader flags ‘huge losses’

“The 25% extra tariff imposed by America on India is not very good news for India. The country will suffer huge losses...The extra tariff imposed by America will reduce the exports in the country. There will be a decrease in sales, and there will be a decrease in production. This decision is not in the interest of the country,” says Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra.

06 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs to reduce export competitiveness, says PHDCCI

“We are very much concerned about the recent development and additional 25% tariff by America on Indian exports. This is very disappointing for the moment. However, Indian economy has depth, and especially right now, there will be an immediate impact on our MSMEs and India as far as exports with America are concerned. I think this is a serious problem for already ongoing businesses because this will reduce our export competitiveness. However, if you look at the long term, Indian economy has depth, and our macroeconomic indicators are very robust,” says CEO & Secretary General of PHDCCI Ranjeet Mehta

06 Aug 2025, 10:08 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: India has firmly rejected Trump tariffs, says Shiv Sena spokesperson

“India has firmly rejected Donald Trump's tariff hike. In fact, we have gone to the extent of saying that its energy policy is a matter of both sovereignty and necessity. And taking steps to support exporters whilst we continue to have engagement with the US through diplomatic channels has been our stand... I'm sure that the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will be able to convince Donald Trump when it comes to the tariff hike because this is a matter of our own sovereignty, our own safety, security,” says Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC.

06 Aug 2025, 10:03 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Congress leader Pawan Khera calls Trump tariffs ‘pure and simple blackmail’

“This is pure and simple blackmail by America. It is surprising that we have reached this spot, where we can be bullied around by a superpower...Over the last 11 years, the track record of our foreign policy, diplomacy, the Prime Minister's own initiatives abroad, diaspora events, everything was targeted at projecting the Prime Minister and his image, not the country's interests. Here we are paying a price for 11 years of self-projection at the expense of the country...We hope that no negotiation which undermines our interests takes place,” says Congress leader Pawan Khera.

06 Aug 2025, 09:58 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Which goods will not attract 50% US tariffs?

The exempted goods, which will not be subject to the high tariffs, include pharmaceutical; energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity; critical minerals; and a wide range of electronics and semiconductors, like computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.

06 Aug 2025, 09:57 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Trade official says US tariffs on India will essentially cut off most Indian exports to the US

President Donald Trump's announcement of additional 25 per cent tariffs on India will essentially cut off most Indian exports to the US, a former American trade official said on Wednesday, voicing concern over the escalating bilateral dispute.

Senior Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) and former Deputy US Trade Representative Wendy Cutler also suggested that officials in Delhi and Washington should try to work out their differences in private.

"Regrettably, the US-India dispute is escalating, with the President now threatening an additional 25 per cent tariff. This will essentially cut off most Indian exports to the US," Cutler said.

06 Aug 2025, 09:55 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: GTRI says Indian goods to become far costlier in the US

The tariffs announced by the US are expected to make Indian goods far costlier in the US, with the potential to cut America-bound exports by 40–50 per cent, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

The move places India among the "most heavily" taxed US trading partners, far above rivals such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, and threatens most of India's USD 86.5 billion in annual exports to America, from textiles to machinery, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

06 Aug 2025, 09:53 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: As Trump announces tariffs, India points at Russia, China

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India, the Ministry of External affairs in its statement pointed out that India was being unfairly targeted for oil imports from Russia while countries like China and Turkey continued to do the same.

06 Aug 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Top economist expects short-term effect of US tariffs on India

“The tariffs that have been announced may have some short-term impact on India, but we are a domestic demand-driven economy. We have also established trade ties with the UK, European nations, and others. As far as tariffs are concerned, research shows that the United States has itself been negatively impacted with rising unemployment, higher inflation, and a slowdown in growth,” says economist Aakash Jindal.

06 Aug 2025, 09:48 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Which sectors will be affected after US tariffs?

The sectors, which will have to bear the brunt of these tariffs include textiles/ clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, animal products, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

06 Aug 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: How is India placed after Trump tariffs rise?

After the new levy, India will attract the highest tariff of 50 per cent along with Brazil. After this, India's competitors will be much better placed in the US market as their duty is lower - Myanmar (40 per cent), Thailand and Cambodia (both 36 per cent), Bangladesh (35 per cent), Indonesia (32 per cent), China and Sri Lanka (both 30 per cent), Malaysia (25 per cent), Philippines and Vietnam (both 20 per cent).

06 Aug 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: India will not bow down, says Uddhav Sena leader

“Donald Trump is repeatedly imposing tariffs on India, as he knows that India will not bow down to him...This is the new India, we will purchase oil from whoever we want...What kind of friend is Donald Trump to PM Modi?,” asks Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey.

06 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs attempt to extract trade deal with India, says economist

“In my opinion, this is a strategic move by Trump to possibly extract a trade deal from India. However, I believe it is likely to backfire, as the situation has gone too far. Initially, there was a 25 per cent tariff, and now an additional 25 per cent has been imposed, taking it higher than even the highest tariff imposed on Syria, effectively putting India at the top of the list,” says Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, economist at the Chintan Research Foundation.

06 Aug 2025, 09:42 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail, attempt to bully India, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India over purchase of Russian oil, and called it economic blackmail.

“Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail - an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal,” said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

Gandhi, a Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, further stated that “PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people.” Read More

06 Aug 2025, 09:38 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: Economist says Trump tariffs not a reason to be alarmed

“This evening, President Donald Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India to the extent of 25%, taking the total tariff level to 50%. This will severely hit sectors such as drugs and pharmaceuticals, textiles, electricals and electronics, gems and jewellery. So this is certainly a reason for us in India to be concerned, but no reason for us to be alarmed. It is essential to remember that India, unlike China, is largely a domestically driven economy...We have weathered many storms in the past, like the global financial crisis of October 2008 or even the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are confident this will cause some hit but will be able to weather this shock confidently,” says Dr Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist, Infomerics Ratings.

06 Aug 2025, 09:31 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Market expert Sharad Kohli calls US tariffs self-destructive

Marker Expert Sharad Kohli reacts to US President Trump imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, raising the total duty to 50 per cent.

He says, “The move by President Trump to impose additional 25 per cent tariffs on India is self-destructive. He doesn't even know the consequences. He is trying to create animosity with such a strong ally. One is the largest democracy. One is the oldest democracy. India and America were natural allies. I think he's forgetting the fact that American people basically depend on India as far as their technology is concerned, as far as their medical sector is concerned. He's alienating himself from the rest of the world.”

06 Aug 2025, 09:26 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: Tariff move severe setback to Indian exports, says expert

The US decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods is "extremely shocking" and will impact 55 per cent of India's exports to America, FIEO said on Wednesday. "This move is a severe setback for Indian exports, with nearly 55 per cent of our shipments to the US market directly affected. The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff effectively imposes a cost burden, placing our exporters at a 30–35 per cent competitive disadvantage compared to peers from countries with lesser reciprocal tariff," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) DG Ajay Sahai said.

06 Aug 2025, 09:19 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE Updates: India's FIRST reaction as Trump imposes more tariffs

Reacting to the development, India said that these actions are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India, the external affairs ministry said in a statement, adding India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests. Read more

06 Aug 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Trump Tariff LIVE: How much oil does India buy from Russia?

India buys about 88 per cent of its crude oil, which is converted into fuels like petrol and diesel, from overseas. Russian oil made up for hardly 0.2 per cent of all crude oil that India imported till 2021. After Moscow invaded Ukraine, Russian oil was available at a discount to international benchmarks due to western sanctions, and was quickly lapped up by Indian refiners. Russia is now India's largest oil supplier.

In July, India imported about 5 million barrels of oil a day, of which 1.6 million came from Russia.

06 Aug 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Trump Tariff LIVE: Why did Donald Trump impose tariffs on India?

Trump had earlier threatened India of penalties if it continued its oil purchase from Russia, a move that India has not stopped citing national interest. Trump's tariff shock follows that threat. 

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent," he said in the order.

06 Aug 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Trump Tariff LIVE: India reacts to Trump tariffs, MEA says ‘unfortunate’

The MEA on Wednesday said that the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose an additional 25% tariff on goods from India was "extremely unfortunate" and that New Delhi will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

06 Aug 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Trump Tariff LIVE: Trump's executive order

Trump signed an executive order - Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation - imposing the additional tariff over an above the 25 per cent levy which comes into effect from August 7.

06 Aug 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Trump Tariff LIVE: Trump imposes 25% additional tariff on India

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

