Trump Tariff News LIVE: Donald Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India, MEA calls it ‘unfair, unjustified’

Trump Tariff News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed an additional 25% tariff on India, taking the total US tariffs on India at 50%. In an executive order signed today, Trump said the new US tariffs on India were imposed due to its purchase of oil from Russia.
Donald Trump had earlier threatened penalties for India over Russian oil imports when he announced the 25% tariff last week.
The latest Trump tariff move is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.
Donald Trump New Announcements on Additional 25% Tariff
"The ad valorem duty imposed...shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports...," the order said.
"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent," it added.
The exempted goods, which will not be subject to the high tariffs, include pharmaceutical; energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity; critical minerals; and a wide range of electronics and semiconductors, like computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.
India's Response to Trump's 50% Tariff Order
India has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s latest executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, calling the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” The White House confirmed the new levy on Wednesday, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil despite mounting global pressure to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The Indian government responded within hours of the announcement, expressing deep disappointment over what it described as a “misguided and discriminatory” action.
US President Donald Trump has signaled that the United States may take additional steps if foreign governments retaliate against his new executive order imposing tariffs on Indian imports over the continued purchase of Russian oil. Read more
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday outlined two "strong steps" India can take in order to turn around US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into an opportunity for growth.
In a post on X, Mahindra emphasised that India could seize this moment to create the "most intentional and transformative" situation from the ongoing global tariff disruptions, while comparing it to the likes of the economic reforms in India triggered by the 1991 forex reserves crisis. Read more
“The 25% extra tariff imposed by America on India is not very good news for India. The country will suffer huge losses...The extra tariff imposed by America will reduce the exports in the country. There will be a decrease in sales, and there will be a decrease in production. This decision is not in the interest of the country,” says Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra.
“We are very much concerned about the recent development and additional 25% tariff by America on Indian exports. This is very disappointing for the moment. However, Indian economy has depth, and especially right now, there will be an immediate impact on our MSMEs and India as far as exports with America are concerned. I think this is a serious problem for already ongoing businesses because this will reduce our export competitiveness. However, if you look at the long term, Indian economy has depth, and our macroeconomic indicators are very robust,” says CEO & Secretary General of PHDCCI Ranjeet Mehta