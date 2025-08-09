The week in charts: US tariff wrath, inflation outlook, India-US defence deal

Growth momentum

India's services activity reached an 11-month high in July, driven by rising new business, strong demand and robust export orders. The HSBC services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 60.5 in July, marginally up from 60.4 in June and 60.3 in the same month last year. The index has been above the 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction for over two years. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity surged to a 16-month high of 59.1 in July, buoyed by strong output and job creation across industrial sectors.