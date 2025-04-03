Are Trump’s tariff rates made up? Here’s how they may have been calculated
SummaryThe tariff rates that the White House accuses countries of imposing on US goods do not add up. The figures floated by Trump match with another ratio derived from trade data, which doesn't align with what tariffs actually mean.
After days of uncertainty and speculation, US President Donald Trump announced his promised reciprocal trade tariffs on nearly all countries on Thursday. However, the numbers he used to decide how badly countries should be punished fail a basic smell test. There is little connection between what countries actually impose on US imports and what Trump has accused them of imposing.