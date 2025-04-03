Are Trump’s tariff rates made up? Here’s how they may have been calculated

After days of uncertainty and speculation, US President Donald Trump announced his promised reciprocal trade tariffs on nearly all countries on Thursday. However, the numbers he used to decide how badly countries should be punished fail a basic smell test. There is little connection between what countries actually impose on US imports and what Trump has accused them of imposing.

This has fuelled speculation that the rates may have been calculated using a simple formula rather than a careful analysis of the complex nature of tariffs, trade and non-trade barriers and currency movements.

The US appears to have derived the tariff rates imposed by other countries by dividing the value of the trade deficit by the value of imports from that country. For example, the US’ trade deficit with India in 2024 was worth $45.66 billion, and the country imported goods worth $87.42 billion, which brings that number to 0.52, or 52% ‘tariff rate’ as calculated by the Trump administration.

The ‘reciprocal’ tariff then is half of that, or 26%, on Indian goods.

The theory was first floated by James Surowiecki, a financial writer, on X (previously Twitter). A Mint analysis of official trade data of the US confirms this theory for every single non-European country with which the US runs a trade deficit. For all countries with which the US has a trade surplus, the White House has slapped a general 10% tariff.

Individual members of the European Union have been excused from the ‘tariff’ based on this method; the EU faces a general tariff based on the assumption that it imposes a 39% tariff on US goods.

Russia, for which the figure would be 83%, is not part of the list.

To be sure, a tariff is a tax rate that countries impose on each other on their goods as a way to discourage them from entering or to promote their own domestic manufacturing. It can vary for each product. The correct way to determine the tariff rate imposed by a country would be an average based on the tariff on each individual product, adjusted for the value of imports of that product. This would be the ‘weighted average tariff rate’.

According to an analysis of data from the World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS), the weighted average tariff rate imposed by India on US products was only 9.6% in 2023, although higher than the 2.6% imposed by the US on Indian products.

The calculation used by the White House gives some interesting results. Take the African country of Lesotho or the French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, for instance. The US claims these small countries impose a 99% tariff on the world’s largest economy. But in reality, the US has negligible trade with these countries; it just so happens that it’s driven mostly by imports.

Even economists are perplexed at how this has been calculated. “Trump seems to have used the respective trade deficit of each country with the US as the basis for reciprocal tariff calculations, rather than the actual level of tariffs imposed by each country," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Surowiecki wrote in his tweet: “Just figured out where these fake tariff rates come from. They didn't actually calculate tariff rates + non-tariff barriers, as they say they did. Instead, for every country, they just took our trade deficit with that country and divided it by the country's exports to us."

The Trump administration has imposed a “discounted" reciprocal tariff rate of 26% on India, which is half of the tariff the White House claimed India imposes on the US. Trump had previously said that each country’s tariff rate would be a combined one for tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of barriers such as currency movements.

While several of the factors that the Trump administration mentioned are difficult to quantify, the White House officials have not given details of how the tariff rates were calculated but said they were done by the Council of Economic Advisers using well-established methodologies.

The tariffs imposed by the US will come into effect from 9 April and will remain in effect “until such a time as President Trump determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated", the White House said.

Some goods, however, have been exempted from reciprocal tariffs such as steel/aluminium articles and autos/auto parts already subject to increased tariffs, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, and energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the US, among others. The exemption of pharmaceutical products is likely to help India retain its export market share in the US.