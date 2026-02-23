Mint Explainer | Why has Trump's tariff weapon lost its edge?
Summary
The Supreme Court ruling, while reaffirming Congress’ primacy over levying tariffs, is the first judicial pushback against executive excesses in Trump’s second term. Has the ruling really blunted the US President's tariff weapon?
After the US Supreme Court ruled against his emergency tariffs, President Donald Trump has vowed to rebuild the tariff wall by other means. However, his tariff weapon, blunted by the ruling, would never be the same again.
