The week in charts: Trump’s threat, mixed PMI, IPO frenzy

Pulses push

Two million hectares: This is the area of land that the Centre is aiming for the sowing of pulses across the country, as falling production and rising imports drive food prices up, Mint reported. The initiative is aimed at encouraging farmers to grow the heavily imported tur, urad and masur varieties. The pulses will be grown on watershed land in regions like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and the plan is part of a larger plan to utilize four million hectares of watershed land for farming.