Economy
On eve of Trump’s tariff war, Indian industry braces for severe global consequences
Summary
- As US President Donald Trump's tariff war looms, Indian companies brace for significant disruptions in global trade. Industry experts warn of lasting consequences, as reciprocal tariffs threaten to reshape economic landscapes.
New Delhi: Indian companies are bracing for wider ramifications of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, which they fear would have severe and lasting consequences for global trade.
