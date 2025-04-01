Economy
The tariff timeline: How Trump 2.0 policy is reshaping global trade
Siddharth Sharma 6 min read 01 Apr 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Summary
- Trump’s new tariffs are set to reignite trade tensions and reshape international trade. From steel and aluminium to auto tariffs, the implications are vast.
When Donald Trump announced his bid for reelection in November 2022, the 45th President of the US relied on promises of sweeping reforms to win the American people over. Among these promised reforms was the idea of increasing tariffs.
