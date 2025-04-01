The tariff timeline: How Trump 2.0 policy is reshaping global trade

When Donald Trump announced his bid for reelection in November 2022, the 45th President of the US relied on promises of sweeping reforms to win the American people over. Among these promised reforms was the idea of increasing tariffs.
A tariff is a tax imposed on goods and services imported from another country. The primary purpose of tariffs is to encourage people to buy locally and help the domestic economy.
As of 31 March 2025, POTUS has announced tariffs targeting its major trade partners, China, Canada, and Mexico. Interestingly, this is not the first time Trump has engaged in a tariff war; his first term saw the beginning of a trade war with China.
Here is a timeline of the second Trump administration’s tariff strategy as it unfolds:
20 January: Trump takes office
In his inaugural address, Trump vowed to impose tariffs and taxes on other countries to revamp US trade and make Americans rich.
"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump said, adding, “For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues."
1-4 February: First round of tariffs
The US President signed an executive order imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. Imports from China faced a 10% tariff, while goods from Mexico and Canada were hit with a 25% tariff.
In response, all three countries announced retaliatory measures. On 3 February, Trump paused the tariff decision for Mexico and Canada for 30 days after both nations pledged to address concerns over drug trafficking and border security.
The next day, a 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the US took effect. In retaliation, China imposed new duties on US goods and launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Google.
10 February: Steel tariffs
President Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports starting 10 February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to overhaul the trade system. “Very simple, they charge us, we charge them," he added.
Indian steelmakers, already struggling with rising imports and falling domestic prices, were facing further disruption after the US imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports.
13 February: Reciprocal tariffs and Modi’s US visit
Donald Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, aiming to raise US tariffs to match those imposed by trading partners “for purposes of fairness."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a US visit, committing to increasing bilateral trade and signing a new trade deal.
He signalled that countries like India could also face higher tariffs, in addition to China, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, he confirmed plans to impose a 25% tariff on European nations.
25 February – Potential copper tariffs
Trump directed the Commerce Department to assess whether tariffs on imported copper are necessary to protect national security. He cited copper’s critical role in defense, infrastructure, and emerging technologies, emphasizing the need for domestic production security.
India and the UK resumed free trade talks after a year, aiming to counter rising protectionism. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA could triple trade in a decade. Negotiations also covered a bilateral investment treaty and a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) to ensure regulatory stability.
1 March – Lumber and timber tariff review
President Trump instructed the Commerce Department to evaluate whether tariffs on lumber and timber imports were needed. He argued that these materials are essential to the construction industry and military supply chains, warranting potential trade restrictions.
4 March – Tariffs take effect, global retaliation begins
Trade tensions escalated as the US imposed steep tariffs: 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% on Chinese goods. Hopes for a last-minute delay were dashed as the tariffs took effect at 12:01 ET.
Canada retaliated with matching levies, calling the move “unjustified," while China imposed its own tariffs, took the dispute to the WTO, and restricted US businesses. Despite the turmoil, some Indian businesses see potential opportunities.
5 March – Temporary exemption for Mexico and Canada
Trump granted a one-month exemption from tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada. The move was a relief for US automakers, who rely heavily on supply chains from these countries.
India prioritized a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US over discussions on reciprocal tariffs. During a high-level visit to Washington from 4-8 March, Indian delegates focused on shaping the deal, which was targeted for completion by fall 2025.
10 March – China strikes back
Following the US tariff hike to 20%, China imposed an additional 15% tariff on US products, including chicken, pork, soybeans, and beef. However, the Chinese commerce ministry stated that goods already in transit would be exempt from retaliatory tariffs until 12 April.
12 March – Steel and aluminium tariffs rise
Trump increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to 25%. In response, the European Union announced counter-tariffs on a range of US products, including steel, aluminium goods, textiles, home appliances, motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, and jeans.
13 March – Trump threatens 200% wine tariffs
The President warned he would impose a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne, and spirits if the EU moved forward with a 50% tariff on American whiskey. The threat escalated tensions between the US and Europe over trade policies.
24 March – Tariffs on Venezuelan oil and gas
Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries purchasing oil or gas from Venezuela, effective 2 April. The decision is expected to hit China particularly hard, as it imported 68% of Venezuela’s oil in 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
26 March – Auto tariffs to boost US manufacturing
Trump introduced a 25% tariff on auto imports, aiming to encourage domestic manufacturing. However, automakers raised concerns, warning that the move could disrupt global supply chains and increase vehicle prices.
This is a developing story, and this piece will be updated as the story further develops.