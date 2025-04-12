Trump tariffs: Can India navigate the global tariff war? Impact to key partners—Here’s a 5-point analysis

The US has announced the suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders. On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India.

Tariffs are a key tool in global trade battles. Countries impose tariffs on imports to protect their local industries, but these measures can have ripple effects on economies worldwide. A tariff is a tax imposed by a country on imported goods. Higher tariffs make foreign products more expensive, potentially reducing their demand.

For example if the U.S. imposes a 25% tariff on Indian steel, Indian exporters may lose price competitiveness in the U.S. market.

India's Key Trading Partners: India's economy thrives on trade. Here's a look at our top trading partners (FY 2023-24):

Top import sources:

China (15%)

US (8%)

UAE (7%)

Top Export Destinations:

U.S. (17%)

UAE (6%)

China (5%)

India vs. The U.S.: A Trade Snapshot

India-U.S. trade in recent years has seen both growth and challenges:

• Total Trade (FY 2023): $128 billion

• Exports to the U.S.: $78 billion

• Imports from the U.S.: $50 billion

Tariff Battles: The U.S. removed India from its GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) in 2019, affecting $5.6 billion in exports.

Impact on Different Sectors in India

IT & Software Costlier outsourcing due to visa & tax barriers.

Pharma - Export challenges in the U.S. market.

Textiles Reduced demand & job impact

Auto Higher production costs due to steel/aluminum tariffs.

Agriculture. Farmers hit by lower exports

How Indian Companies Are Affected

Tata Steel, JSW Steel -Higher tariffs on exports

Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's -Rising competition in generics.

Raymond, Arvind Ltd - Textiles facing price pressure.

Maruti, Tata Motors - Input cost surge affecting auto prices.

ITC, Britannia - Food & Agri exports impacted.

How India Is Fighting Back

Diversifying Exports - Expanding into Europe, Africa, and ASEAN.

Trade Agreements - Partnering with UAE, UK, and other nations.

Boosting Domestic Manufacturing - PLI schemes for electronics, textiles & autos.

Negotiations India & the U.S. working on tariff reductions.

India's Tariff Policies vs. U.S.

Machinery: 6.6% vs. 1.3%

Agriculture: 37.7% vs. 5.3%

Iron & Steel: 4.5% vs. 2%

Auto Sector: 24.1% vs. 1%

Plastics & Articles: 9.9% vs. 4.4%

What It Means for Investors

• Short-Term Risks - Uncertainty in global trade policies.

• Long-Term Gains - Shift towards self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

• Investment Opportunities - Sectors like EVs, defense & local manufacturing benefit.