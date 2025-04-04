Trump trade war won’t be easy to negotiate away. Welcome to the new world order.
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 6 min read 04 Apr 2025, 12:25 PM IST
SummaryPresident Trump’s tariff shock is forcing a reassessment by countries on how to respond and pushing investors to revise assumptions about profit margins, investments, and inflation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The scope, speed and magnitude of the Trump administration’s tariff blitz left investors with a lot of questions. But one point came through crystal clear: The post–World War II global world economic order is no longer.That is forcing a reassessment by countries on how to respond and pushing investors to reassess long-held assumptions about profit margins, investments, and inflation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less