Trump tariffs: ‘Government exploring alternate export markets to protect interests of farmers’

The Indian government is looking out for alternative export markets and import substitution strategies to protect the country's farmers from the impact of the raging tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, reported the news agency PTI, citing an executive from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Monday, 8 September 2025.

The Deputy Director General of Crop Science at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), D K Yadava, told the news agency that the concerned ministries are exploring the potential alternative nations to export various commodities from India.

“The government is trying to have all alternatives to protect the interests of farmers. As far as exports are concerned, the concerned ministries are already exploring alternative countries for the export of various commodities,” reported the news agency, citing Yadava.

The deputy director highlighted that India has ‘a very clear stand’ on imports of genetically modified soybeans and maize, as well as milk and milk products, and is identifying alternative import sources amid push to become self-reliant.

“In our own system also, we are trying to understand what sort of imports there are and how to become self-reliant. These decisions driven from the highest office of the country to all departments are ongoing so that we depend more on our own produced items and farmers can get good prices,” said Yadava, as per the news report.

India's focus on self-reliance D K Yadava also said that the programmes discussed over the last two to three months have been focused on achieving self-sufficiency in areas where India depends heavily on the US and other countries.

“With all efforts and government policies currently under discussion, there will be no loss to farmers in any way, as the Prime Minister keeps reiterating. Our Minister also discusses these points regularly,” he said, cited the news agency.

Through the news agency, he also assured the people of the nation that the Indian government remains committed to the farmers' interests.

“We are involved at various stages in giving input and participating in discussions. Definitely, farmers' interests are prime and other things will come after that,” said Yadava.

Trump tariffs Yadava's remarks have come in the backdrop of the raging tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on all Indian goods imported into the United States.

Trump imposed a total of 50% tariffs on India in addition to the 10% baseline tariffs on all imports into the nation. The latest round of 25% tariffs was signed by the US President in an executive order on 6 August 2025. These rates came into effect from 27 August 2025.

Before this additional import duty on Indian goods, one day ahead of the 1 August 2025 tariff deadline for the world nations, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all Indian goods imported into the United States, effecitve 50%.