As US court declares Trump's tariffs illegal, experts urge India to reassess trade talks
Summary
Following a US court's ruling against US President Donald Trump's tariffs, Indian experts recommend that New Delhi reassess its trade strategy with Washington, cautioning against making concessions without reciprocal commitments.
New Delhi: The US Court of International Trade has declared US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs as illegal, prompting calls from experts in India for New Delhi to reconsider its approach to the ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story