Trump took on Powell. The Fed won this round.
Nicole Goodkind , Barrons 5 min read 26 Apr 2025, 07:44 PM IST
SummaryPresident Trump now says he has “no intention” of of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The markets are just fine with that.
President Donald Trump has never shied away from criticizing the Federal Reserve, but his latest campaign to pressure Fed Chair Jerome Powell may be the clearest signal yet that the Fed still has the final say in monetary policy.
