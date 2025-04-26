Trump took on Powell. The Fed won this round.

Trump didn’t like what he heard, nor the fact that the Fed seems inclined to keep interest rates unchanged, for now. In a series of public remarks and posts on Truth Social, he called Powell a “major loser," said his “termination cannot come fast enough," and accused the Fed of playing politics. Trump’s top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, told reporters the president was “studying" whether he could remove Powell before his term as Fed chair expires in May 2026.