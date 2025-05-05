Key trends in charts: How the US is performing under Trump
SummaryLess than three months into his second term, Donald Trump has sparked global policy uncertainty. The US itself is at risk of a recession, but a stronger-than-expected jobs report in April has led to a slightly positive outlook. Mint takes a closer look.
The early months of US President Donald Trump's second term have already led to global chaos, particularly because of reciprocal tariffs. While US GDP contracted in the first quarter, a recession may still be a few months away. Nevertheless, Trump's approval ratings have taken a hit, bond yields and uncertainty have surged, and the economic outlook has dampened. A stronger US jobs report brought some optimism, but there are questions about whether it will last.