Trump tariffs ‘not about Russian oil’: Amitabh Kant says trade war ‘must be a wake-up call for India’

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that Trump's tariffs on India are not about its purchase of Russian oil as US kicked off its 50 per cent levies on almost all Indian export.

Describing the situation as an irony, Kant said that US tariffs must be a “wake-up call for India”.

“Trump’s tariffs must be a wake-up call for India. The irony is striking: the U.S. is actively negotiating with Russia and China, the latter being the largest buyer of Russian oil, yet chooses to target India with tariffs instead. Let us be clear, this is not about Russian oil,” Kant said in a post on X.

He said that India must not yield to global pressure.

“It is about India’s energy security and strategic autonomy, which we should never compromise. India has, on numerous occasions, refused to yield to global pressure. This moment should be no different,” he wrote.

Amitabh Kant urged “bold, once-in-a-generation reforms” to secure long-term growth.

“Rather than intimidate us, these global headwinds must galvanise India into bold, once-in-a-generation reforms, while also diversifying our export markets to secure long-term growth and resilience,” the G20 Sherpa noted.

Kant's remarks came hours after the 50 per cent US tariffs on India kicked in at 9:31 am on Monday, a move that President Donald Trump has described as a ‘punishment’ for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

US tariffs on India kick in The 50 per cent Trump tariffs on India kicked in on Wednesday morning as promised by the US President earlier this month, straining ties between the two trade partners.

Donald Trump sought to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil as he doubled his tariffs on India from 25 per cent earlier, with New Delhi criticising the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

Several Indian export organisations have called for for government intervention to assuage fears of heavy job cuts.

Trump has raised pressure on India over the energy transactions, which his administration said has been a key source of revenue to fund Russia's war with Ukraine.

However, the US tariffs have given New Delhi fresh incentive to improve relations with Beijing.

But analysts have cautioned that a 50-percent duty is akin to a trade embargo and is likely to harm smaller firms.