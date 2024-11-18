Trump's tariffs will worry India, but wait, there’s more
SummaryThe larger issue is the flattening of goods trade worldwide since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The return of Donald Trump to the US presidency has raised fears worldwide of a trade war. Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to raise tariffs on US imports, arguing that cheap imports were threatening American jobs. This was not an idle threat. In his first term, Trump raised tariffs sharply on a range of goods. While China was the prime target, these tariffs affected several countries, including India.