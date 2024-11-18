Trump's tariffs will worry India, but wait, there’s more

Such measures by the US are not just a Trump speciality. This May the Democrat administration, through its US trade representative, proposed an increase in tariffs on battery parts, electric vehicles, face masks, semiconductors and solar cells by 25-100%. Under Trump, the number of tariff lines (essentially, specific commodities) for China for which tariffs were 25% or more increased from 196 in 2017 to 280 by 2019. India was also a target of Trump’s tariffs. Besides an increase in average tariffs on Indian imports, the number of tariff lines subject to tariffs of 25% or more rose from 99 in 2016 to 146 by 2019.