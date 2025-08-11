Mint Explainer: Could Trump's tariff trigger India's next ‘1991 moment'?
Summary
Several economists have called Trump's tariff jolt India’s next ‘1991 moment' and suggested the government seize this opportunity to unleash the next round of far-reaching domestic economic reforms.
The steep tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods threaten to significantly dent exports to the world’s largest economy. Half of the 50% levy has already taken effect, with the rest kicking in on 27 August.
