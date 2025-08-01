Trump slams the door–Don’t give in, chart a new trade path, say experts

New Delhi: India should continue to focus on manufacturing for the world, but with a more diversified “US-plus" export market, even as President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff and an unspecified penalty for trade with Russia have bared vulnerabilities, said experts.

“The latest set of tariff announcements has indeed exposed vulnerabilities in export-dependent growth models, necessitating a strategic recalibration of India’s manufacturing framework," said Rishi Shah, partner and economic advisory services leader, Grant Thornton Bharat. “Our ‘Make in India’ initiative’s emphasis on scaling production capacity remains fundamentally sound, but the current trade environment underscores the need for a more nuanced approach centered on innovation-led industrial development."

India must now elevate industrial security to the “same strategic priority we’ve accorded food security and energy security over the past decades", said Shah.

The US is India’s largest export market now, followed by the UAE, the Netherlands and the UK.

India has been focusing on boosting manufacturing in export-oriented sectors such as mobile phones, automobiles and components, and pharmaceuticals, especially by offering production incentives. This has been complemented by a calibrated import tariff regime that seeks to gradually increase domestic value addition from mere assembly to more complex operations. Policy makers have also been hoping to reap the benefits from a global supply chain recalibration away from China.

Fresh US tariffs, however, renew worries that one of the growth engines, net exports, will continue to face headwinds. The 25% tariff on Indian exports from 1 August would mean India’s exports would face a higher barrier in the US market than goods from South Korea (15% tariff rate), the EU (15%) and the UK (10%).

“With trade policies being used as tools of influence by major economies, the goal must be of industrial self-reliance," said Shah of Grant Thornton Bharat. “This isn’t about import substitution, rather about building economic resilience against external shocks and policy volatility."

Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro Ltd, described the current trade uncertainty as a short-term issue and said the focus on manufacturing-centred development should stay.

“It is true the world is in a flux currently and there has been a degree of de-globalization playing out in the recent past," he said. “But India has to pursue negotiations with the US, partner with other like-minded economies and economic blocs and get deeply embedded in the global value chains."

India should keep eyes trained on harnessing all global opportunities, whether it is within Asia, which is the fastest growing region, the EU or Latin America, and continue to enter into trade deals, said Shukla.

According to Shukla, India’s push for scaling up domestic manufacturing capabilities has served well in building self-reliance and it should continue, especially for strategic reasons and also for meeting the demand in a growing economy, which has the potential to double its size in six-seven years. Besides, the global trade pie and the opportunity is very large at over $33 trillion and must be tapped to generate jobs and growth, Shukla added.

“The current uncertainty in trade relations with the US is a short-term bump. What has been announced by the US may not be the final outcome, as we have seen in negotiations with other countries. India’s focus on manufacturing should continue, and we must make in India and make for the world," Shukla said.

The path forward requires a dual approach, said Shah of Grant Thornton Bharat. That involves maintaining India’s trajectory of scaling up manufacturing while pivoting toward innovation, said Shah.

“This means deepening our focus on research and development intensity, technological capabilities and knowledge-based value addition across manufacturing, services and emerging technology sectors," said Shah. “Priority areas include semiconductor design, biotechnology R&D (research and development), pharmaceutical innovation and precision electronics—domains where our MSME ecosystem can leverage advanced technologies to create globally competitive products."