Trump slams the door–Don’t give in, chart a new trade path, say experts
Summary
While US tariffs may not be final, India should increase manufacturing capacity and focus on exporting to Europe and within Asia.
New Delhi: India should continue to focus on manufacturing for the world, but with a more diversified “US-plus" export market, even as President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff and an unspecified penalty for trade with Russia have bared vulnerabilities, said experts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story