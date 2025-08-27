Trump tariffs shock kick in: Who will suffer the most and which sectors take the hit? Details here

US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, bringing the total tariffs to 50%. The new tariffs kick in today, August 27. Donald Trump said the additional 25% tariff was a penalty in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. During the announcement on August 6, Trump said that only China, India and Turkey have been hit with such “punishment."

As the tariffs come into force today, here's a look at their potential impact.

Sectoral impact of tariffs The impact of these tariffs across various sectors is expected to be asymmetrical.

“Even as India's exports to the U.S. amount to a modest 2.3% of GDP, the sectoral impact of the second 25% tariff kicking in on Wednesday will be asymmetrical," Radhikha Rao, a senior economist at DBS Bank, told Reuters.

Apparel industry According to data by the Global Trade Research Initiative, labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, food, and automobiles will be hit hardest with the Trump tariffs.

For the apparel industry, the domestic readymade garment (RMG) industry's revenue growth is expected to slow to 3-5% this fiscal year, following the US's imposition of a 50% duty on India's exports to its economy. However, the tariffs will hit some firms more, especially the ones that post over 40% of their revenue from the US, Mint reported on August 26.

“The US tariff announcement of August 6 is a huge setback for India's textile and apparel exporters as it has further complicated the challenging situation we were already grappling with and will significantly weaken our ability to compete effectively vis-à-vis many other countries for a larger share of the US market,” the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) told PTI.

Jewels and gems The jewellery industry had previously raised alarm over Trump's 25% reciprocal tariff announcement, hinting at over 1 lakh job losses.

“The handmade jewellery exports could be hit hard. These products may no longer be accepted or sold there,” Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, told ANI.

"Previously, when there was a 10 per cent tariff, around 50 thousand people were suspected to be unemployed. If the same pattern follows with the new tariff hike, more than one lakh people could be impacted this time. Such an outcome would be very unfortunate for the jewellery industry," Rokde said.

Meanwhile, amid Trump tariffs and weak Chinese demand, the Surat Diamond Bourse is experiencing a two-decade low in export demand. Some exporters are even considering relocating to lower-tariff countries like Botswana.

Shrimps to become expensive India's shrimp is expected to become expensive in the US market following the tariffs, Yogesh Gupta, MD of Megaa Moda, a Kolkata-based seafood exporter, told PTI.

“We are already facing huge competition from Ecuador as it has only 15 per cent tariff. Indian shrimp already attracts a 2.49 per cent anti-dumping duty and a 5.77 per cent countervailing duty. After this 25 per cent, the duty will be 33.26 per cent from August 7,” Gupta said.

Products facing high duties Carpets (52.9%)

Organic chemicals (54%)

Apparel, knitted (63.9%), apparel — woven (60.3%),

Textiles, made-ups (59%),

Diamonds, gold and products (52.1%),

Machinery and mechanical appliances (51.3%)

Exports will suffer According to estimates, the tariffs could affect exports valued at $48.2 billion. Officials have cautioned that the new duties might make shipments to the US commercially unfeasible, potentially leading to job losses and slower economic growth, AP reported.

These tariffs represent a significant setback for Indian exports, with nearly 55% of India's shipments to the US market directly affected, Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry told PTI.

“The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff effectively imposes a cost burden, placing our exporters at a 30–35 per cent competitive disadvantage compared to peers from countries with lesser reciprocal tariffs,” he said.

“Many export orders have already been put on hold as buyers reassess sourcing decisions in light of higher landed costs. For a large number of MSME-led sectors, absorbing this sudden cost escalation is simply not viable. Margins are already thin, and this additional blow could force exporters to lose long-standing clients,” Shah added.

Who is likely to pay the price? Recently, an Instagram user, Mercedes Chandler, shared a video from a Walmart store in the United States, claiming that Trump’s tariffs are directly causing price hikes across clothing sections and other items.

“Guys, the tariffs are in active effect," Chandler said, indicating how these duties have increased the costs for customers in the US.

“Look at these clothes in Walmart. All the tags have these bottom pieces ripped off, but then you find one with the bottom still on – $10.98. The price is raised to $11.98. This is the effect of Donald Trump’s tariffs." Chandler also showed an outfit from the children’s section priced at $10.98 from $6.98, and a backpack that previously sold for $19.97, now priced at $24.97.”