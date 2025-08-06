Trump tariffs to impact India's growth? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says ‘really very difficult…’

RBI MPC Today: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the repo rates unchanged as policymakers analysed the risks posed by changing global trade policies and uncertainties due to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Apart from keeping the repo rates unchanged, the RBI MPC also kept India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Sanjay Malhotra acknowledged the uncertainties pertaining to tariffs and trade negotiations without taking name of the US, saying that external demand prospects remain shaky.

“Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations. Taking all these factors into account, real GDP growth for 2025-26, the current year, is projected at 6.5 per cent, our earlier projection,” the RBI Governor said.

When asked about the US tariffs on India and its impact on the economy at a press conference post the MPC announcements, Malhotra said that the RBI had already reduced its GDP forecast on the basis of the global uncertainties.

“On growth, you are very well aware that we had already reduced our forecast, which was earlier, 6.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent so some of the global uncertainties have already been factored in the revised growth forecast,” he said.

Also Read | Monetary policy committee leaves repo rate unchanged amid tariff uncertainties

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy: 5 key takeaways from August MPC meeting

Malhotra said it was difficult to predict the impact of the US tariffs on India and the RBI will keep monitoring the data and take a call.

“However, there is still a lot of uncertainty, as was also mentioned in my statement and it's really very difficult to predict as to what the impact will be. Going forward, as we have mentioned, we will maintain a very, very close vigil on the incoming data and take a call as of now, we do not have sufficient data to revise our GDP forecasts,” he said.

RBI warning on growth Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated “With sustained growth in construction and trade segments, the services sector is expected to remain buoyant in the coming months”.

However, the central bank flagged several downside risks to the growth outlook as well. It warned that prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets continue to pose risks.