In charts: Trump moves erode US status as a safe haven
SummaryPast upheavals in financial markets, triggered by shock events, bolstered the case of the US as a safe haven. Not this time, though.
When US President Donald Trump imposed his so-called ‘retaliatory’ tariffs on 2 April, they had been widely anticipated. However, few were prepared for the scale of the tariffs and the way they were calculated. Even as financial markets reacted in panic, some of the immediate response was different from that during similar shocks this century.