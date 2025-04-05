Trump tariffs: Why is the US President confident of Fed rate cuts despite Jerome Powell’s inflation warning?

President Donald Trump's new tariffs are "larger than expected," and the economic fallout including higher inflation and slower growth likely will be as well, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday, while cautioning it was still too soon to know what the right response from the central bank ought to be.

Advertisement

"We face a highly uncertain outlook with elevated risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation," undermining both of the Fed's mandates of 2% inflation and maximum employment, Powell told a business journalists' conference in Arlington, Virginia, in remarks that pointed to difficult decisions ahead for the U.S. central bank and did nothing to staunch a global bloodletting in stock markets.

US President Donald Trump on Friday called for Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell to go for interest rate cuts, citing lower energy prices, interest rates and inflation among others.

His comments come at a time when US markets are facing a bloodbath after his sweeping tariff announcement that he said was for the benefit of America and Americans. Donald Trump has been persistently calling for a Fed rate cut from Powell, his handpicked central bank leader with whom he had a falling out.

Advertisement

“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, a platform owned by him.

Powell spoke as equity markets from Tokyo to London to New York continued a swoon that has wiped some 10% off major U.S. stock indexes since Trump announced a raft of new tariffs on trading partners around the world on Wednesday.

Investors had looked to Powell's speech for reassurance that perhaps the Fed was poised to take supportive actions as it has in previous moments of extreme market duress, and Trump himself took to his social media platform to say now would be the "perfect time" for the Fed to cut interest rates.

Advertisement

But Powell did not address the selloff directly, instead acknowledging that the Fed faced the same uncertainty engulfing investors and company executives.

The S&P 500 Index was down another nearly 6%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average 5.5% lower and the Nasdaq off 5%, ending a two-day decline that is the worst since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Powell said the Fed has time to wait for more data to decide how monetary policy should respond, but the central bank's focus will be on ensuring that inflation expectations remain anchored, particularly if Trump's import taxes touch off a more persistent jump in price pressures.

"While tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation, it is also possible that the effects could be more persistent," Powell said.

Advertisement

"Our obligation is to keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored and to make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem," he said.

Powell said it was not the Fed's role to comment on Trump's policies but rather to react to how they might affect an economy that he and his colleagues regarded just a few weeks ago as being in a "sweet spot" of falling inflation and low unemployment.

"Uncertainty is high," Powell said in response to a question from the event moderators. "What we've learned is that the tariffs are higher than anticipated, higher than almost all forecasters predicted."