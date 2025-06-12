Trump to set unilateral tariff rates for trading partners within two weeks, ‘Can take it or leave it’

President Donald Trump said he intends to send letters to the US trading partners within the next week or two setting unilateral tariff rates. The move will come ahead of a July 9 deadline to reimpose higher duties on severeal countries.

“At a certain point, we’re just going to send letters out. And I think you understand that, saying this is the deal, you can take it or leave it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

When questioned about if he would give countries more time to make trade deals before the higher tariffs start, Trump said he would be open to it.

“But I don’t think we’re gonna have that necessity,” he added.

It’s unclear if Trump will follow through with his pledge. The president has often set two-week deadlines for actions, only for them to come later or not at all, a Bloomberg report said.