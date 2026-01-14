Trump wants to run the economy hot. There’s a good chance he’ll succeed.

The fiscal flip

The first reason to be bullish on 2026 is that 2025 was remarkably good (even if many Americans disagree). Gross domestic product adjusted for inflation probably grew around 2.5%, in line with the solid pace of the previous two years. The main drivers were investment in artificial intelligence and data centers, plus consumer spending boosted by a strong stock market. This didn’t come by using up spare capacity; the unemployment rate actually edged up.