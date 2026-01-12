Trump warns of ‘very severe things’ if credit card companies fail to lower interest rates to 10% by January 20

Days after announcing his plans to put a 10% cap on credit card interest rates, US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that credit card companies will be violating the laws and threatened consequences if they fail to implement the same by January 20.

Speaking to reporters who asked what happens after January 20 if credit card companies continue to charge over 10% interest rates, Trump said “then they are in violation of the law.”

He warned that credit card companies will face “very severe things” if they do not lower the interest rates to 10%.

“I want a cap on credit card interest rates because some of them are 28 — almost 30%. People don't know they're paying 30% (credit card interest rates),” he said.

Trump's warning comes even as legal and financial observers said such a move would require new legislation from Congress to take effect.

“The people out there are working and they have no idea that they're paying 30%. We are putting a one-year cap at 10% and they know it. They (credit card companies) have really abused the public. I am not going to let it happen,” the US President said.

Trump calls for 10% credit card interest In a Truth Social post on Friday night, Donald Trump announced a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, saying that the companies must charge a maximum of 10%. He said that the new rates will be effective from January 20.

Trump's announcement comes at a time when the US prepares for its mid-term election. Trump has told his Republican aides if they lose the midterm polls in November, he will be impeached.

Also Read | US banks raise concern over Trump's plan to slash credit card rates raise

"Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be "ripped off" by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. AFFORDABILITY! Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration," the US President wrote in his post.

Trump is under pressure to reduce the cost of living as promised during his 2024 election campaign amid stubborn inflation.

The banking industry has opposed Trump's proposal to reduce the credit card interest rates to 10%.