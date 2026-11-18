US President Donald Trump has arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, ahead of an high stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The three leaders, representing countries that together spent around $1.48 trillion on their militaries in 2025, are expected to discuss nuclear arms control, the Iran war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and broader global security.

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The trilateral meeting comes at a time when tensions between major powers are rising and international arms-control efforts face growing uncertainty. However, expectations of a concrete agreement remain low, with Washington viewing the gathering primarily as an opportunity to begin a conversation among the world's three biggest nuclear powers.

Nuclear weapons and global security on Trump-Xi-Putin agenda An American official said Trump intends to raise nuclear arms control and proliferation, although the US does not expect the meeting to produce an agreement.

Washington wants Beijing to take a more active role in discussions traditionally dominated by the US and Russia. China has so far been reluctant to join formal arms-control negotiations, particularly those that could restrict its nuclear capabilities.

The meeting has attracted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-Second World War international order. Russia has previously expressed interest in a modern-day version of Yalta, while China is keen to avoid comparisons with a conference from which it was excluded.

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For Putin, the meeting offers an opportunity to reinforce Russia's position as a major global power. For Xi, it is a chance to showcase China's diplomatic influence without becoming deeply involved in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Apec summit overshadowed by three-power meeting Xi Jinping opened the Apec summit by calling for free trade, greater cooperation on artificial intelligence and stronger multilateral ties. Putin, meanwhile, argued that Western sanctions against Russia had backfired.

Apec economies account for around 62% of global GDP and nearly half of international trade. Supply-chain security, artificial intelligence and economic cooperation are among the summit's priorities, but the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting is expected to dominate attention.

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Trump and Xi will also hold a separate bilateral meeting, their third this year. Trade is expected to feature prominently, particularly the implementation of the trade truce agreed in October 2025.

Washington has accused Beijing of failing to meet its commitments on rare earth exports, saying supplies are arriving at only around two-thirds of the promised level. China has denied violating the agreement, which is due to expire on January 10.

China-Japan tensions add to Apec diplomatic challenge The summit could also provide an opportunity for Xi to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have deteriorated following Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Although a handshake between the two leaders is possible, diplomats do not expect meaningful progress in resolving the dispute.

Trump courts Asian allies at Manila and Shenzhen summits Before arriving in China, Trump attended the Asean summit in Manila, where he sought to reaffirm US ties with Southeast Asian partners.

He is expected to strengthen defence cooperation with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, as tensions between Manila and Beijing continue over competing claims in the South China Sea. Trump is also scheduled to meet leaders of the Quad, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia. The US and Thailand are expected to sign a trade agreement.

Trump's visit is also expected to produce commercial deals and strategic investments in aviation, defence, energy and technology.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking closer economic ties with China and other Asian economies to reduce Canada's dependence on US trade. Ottawa and Beijing have already agreed on limited Chinese electric vehicle imports at a 6.1% tariff, while China has eased restrictions on Canadian agricultural and seafood exports.