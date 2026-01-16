Trump's 25% semiconductor tariffs — What does it mean? Which AI chips will be affected? Explained

Hours after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, a White House official said that the duty on these high-end semiconductors was a “phase one” action to protect the sector, according to a report by Reuters.

The US Commerce Department's action could be followed by other announcements depending on negotiations with other countries and companies, according to the report quoting a person familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)