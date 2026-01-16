Subscribe

Trump's 25% semiconductor tariffs — What does it mean? Which AI chips will be affected? Explained

The US Commerce Department's action could be followed by other announcements depending on negotiations with other countries and companies, as per a report

Swastika Das Sharma
Published16 Jan 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture(REUTERS)
Hours after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, a White House official said that the duty on these high-end semiconductors was a “phase one” action to protect the sector, according to a report by Reuters.

The US Commerce Department's action could be followed by other announcements depending on negotiations with other countries and companies, according to the report quoting a person familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

