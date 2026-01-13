Trump's 25% tariff for doing business with Iran — will it impact India?

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that 25% tariff will now be imposed on countries doing business with Iran. This is Trump's first tariff announcement of 2026.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump posted on TRUTH social.

He said, “This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Will it impact India? Iran has been India's trade partner, and since Trump imposed tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, India is likely to be impacted in a significant way.

This 25 percent tariff comes on top of the US' reciprocal tariff of 25 percent and an additional 25 per cent tariff on India in retaliation for New Delhi's alleged continued purchases of Russian crude oil — bringing the total tariff to 75 percent.

India-Iran export and import The Embassy of India in Tehran states that India has been among “Iran’s five largest trade partners in recent years.”

According to the embassy, major Indian exports to Iran include basmati rice, tea, sugar, fresh fruits, drugs/pharmaceuticals, soft drinks other than sharbat, kernels HPS, boneless bovine meat, pulses etc.

Meanwhile, major Indian imports from Iran include saturated methanol, petroleum bitumen, apples, liquified propane, dry dates, inorganic/organic chemicals, almonds, etc.

In the financial year 2022-23, India-Iran bilateral trade was $2.33 billion. It had then registered a growth of 21.76% YOY.

During the period, India’s export to Iran was $1.66 billion (a growth of 14.34% YOY), and India’s import from Iran was $ 672.12 million (a growth of 45.05% YOY).

In the fiscal year between April 2023 and July 2023, bilateral trade stood at $660.70 million. During the period, Indian exports amounted to $455.64 million, and Indian imports amounted to $205.14 million.

Total trade decreased by 23.32 % as compared to the corresponding figure of the previous year.

As per the Department of Commerce of India, here's what India-Iran trade figures look like:

Year India’s Exports to Iran India’s Imports from Iran Total Trade Growth Rate (%) 2019-20 3.38 1.39 4.77 2020-21 1.77 0.33 2.1 -55.9 2021-22 1.45 0.46 1.91 -9 2022-23 1.66 0.67 2.33 21.6 April 2023- July 2023 0.45 0.21 0.66 -23.32

Besides, one of the most important projects between India and Iran is the Chabahar Port. In 2015, both countries signed an agreement to jointly develop the port.

India continues to support the project, which is seen as a key hub for moving humanitarian and commercial goods across the region.

Trump imposed 50% duties on India’s US-bound exports last month over New Delhi’s imports of Russian oil, as well as what the US has called its high tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers to American goods. The rate was the highest in Asia and has led to a sharp downturn in US-India ties, which had been warming for years.

India and Iran had signed a friendship treaty in March 1950, marking the formal start of diplomatic ties. Relations grew stronger after Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Iran in 2001 and signed the Tehran Declaration.