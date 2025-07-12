Trump's 30% tariff threat on European Union goods a ‘negotiation tactic’: EU officials

US President Donald Trump's proposal to impose latest tariffs on goods from the European Union is a negotiating tactic, according to three EU officials cited by news agency Reuters.

Trump announced on Saturday that he would levy a 30 per cent tariff rate on goods imported from Mexico and the European Union from August 1, 2025, onwards. He made the announcement through a letter posted on his official Truth Social handle.

Trump's tariff letter to the EU His letter read, “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge the European Union a Tariff of only 30% on EU products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.”

He added, “Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 30% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with the EU.”

Trump further stated that the European Union and EU-based companies would not face tariffs if they decide to manufacture goods in the US.

“As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if the European Union, or companies within the EU, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks,” Trump stated.

He threatened additional tariffs if the EU plans to respond with more tariffs. “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs and retaliate, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge,” Trump's letter said.

Impact of 30% tariff The latest tariffs is expected to escalate the trade tensions between US and EU, according to Dan O'Brien, Chief Economist, Institute of International and European Affairs.