Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports could dent FY26 growth, says Moody’s

US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% penalty tariff on Indian imports for continuing to buy Russian oil and arms could shave 0.3 percentage points off India’s FY26 growth, Moody’s Ratings said on Friday.

Moody’s now expects real GDP growth in FY26 to slow from its earlier forecast of 6.3%, as higher tariffs weigh on trade. Even so, resilient domestic demand and a robust services sector are likely to cushion the blow, it added.

Tariff shock in 21 days The tariff, signed on 6 August and set to take effect in 21 days, follows a 25% reciprocal duty announced just a week earlier. Together, they leave India facing one of the steepest US tariff rates in Asia-Pacific—well above the 15–20% faced by regional peers.

Moody’s warned the gap could undermine India’s manufacturing ambitions in high-value sectors like electronics, potentially reversing recent investment gains.

“Countries in Asia-Pacific are vying for a greater share of trade and investment flows amid a restructuring of supply chains set off by US policy shifts. The executive order stipulates an effective date of 21 days after the signing of the order, indicating room for negotiations in the coming weeks,” Moody’s said.

"India's response to these developments will ultimately determine the effect on its growth, inflation and external position," it added.

Balancing oil and exports Since 2022, India has sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian crude, helping contain inflation and narrow its current account deficit. Russian oil made up 35.5% of India’s crude imports in 2024, up from just 2.2% in 2021, with import values surging to $56.8 billion from $2.8 billion. Only China buys more.

In its report, Moody’s said India faces a delicate choice: continue sourcing cheap Russian oil and risk losing competitiveness in its largest export market, or curb purchases to avoid tariffs but scramble for alternative supplies, potentially driving up oil prices, accelerating inflation, and widening the current account deficit.

“In 2024, China was the only country that imported more oil from Russia, with China and India far surpassing Russia's other export destinations by several magnitudes,” Moody’s noted.

India’s consumer inflation hit a multi-year low of 2.1% in June, but a shift away from Russian crude could tighten global supplies and push prices higher. Moody’s added that India’s ample forex reserves should cushion external shocks.

Room for compromise The ratings agency expects a negotiated compromise in the coming weeks but warned that any growth drag could prompt fiscal measures, even as the government remains committed to gradual debt consolidation.

In April, the RBI cut its FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% from 6.7%, citing global trade and tariff risks after Trump’s earlier reciprocal duty announcement. Goldman Sachs has also pared its real GDP forecast for India to 6.5% for 2025 and 6.4% for 2026, noting US exports account for nearly 4% of India’s GDP.

Even a modest slowdown in American demand could reverberate through the economy, Goldman Sachs said.