Trump’s disruptive trade agenda is giving way to scaled-back deals
Tarini Parti , Meridith McGraw , Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 May 2025, 10:52 AM IST
SummaryThe president and his team have backed down from their sharp rhetoric as they search for trade deals that could lower tariffs.
WASHINGTON—President Trump launched a global trade war meant to usher in a new American manufacturing renaissance. Just weeks after the tariff tussle started, Trump is backing down.
