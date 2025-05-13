Trump’s disruptive trade agenda is giving way to scaled-back deals

Under the terms of Monday’s deal, the U.S. agreed to lower the base level of tariffs on most Chinese goods to 30%, from 145%, for 90 days. In return, China said it would cut its levies on U.S. products to 10% from 125%. While the tariffs have been significantly scaled back from what was essentially a trade embargo on Chinese goods, the new 30% duties are still higher than when Trump took office.