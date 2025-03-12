Trump’s economic messaging is spooking some of his own advisers
Brian Schwartz , Gavin Bade , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal
SummaryThe president’s team has received a flood of calls from business executives concerned about the mixed messaging on tariffs.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s stop-and-start trade policy and uneven economic messaging have rattled some of his own allies, triggering a flood of calls from business executives, concerns from Republican lawmakers and tension in the White House.
