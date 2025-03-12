Trump’s economic messaging is spooking some of his own advisers

The mixed messages from the president and his advisers have raised concerns among some Republicans that Trump lacks a cohesive economic plan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week the economy needed a “detox." Trump has acknowledged that the tariffs could result in economic pain for consumers and, in an interview on Sunday, declined to rule out a recession, accelerating a selloff on Wall Street on Monday that wiped out all gains in major stock indexes since Election Day in November. On Tuesday, Trump played down the possibility of a recession, but underscored his commitment to far-reaching tariffs.