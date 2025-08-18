Trump’s job cuts leave a profession looking for its next act
Matt Barnum , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Aug 2025, 07:44 PM IST
Summary
Niche researchers in a government-dependent education field are trying to pivot. “There are no crops coming out of this ground anymore.”
Betsy Wolf has a doctorate in education, a record of publishing research and a strong professional network. What she doesn’t have is a full-time job.
